Ajax GO station damaged after man drives through walkway, crashes into doors: police

Durham Regional Police say they’re working to identify a suspect after he drove through a pedestrian walkway at the Ajax GO station early Monday, travelling down a flight of stairs and crashing through two sets of doors.

Police said in a news release that around 12:30 a.m., the suspect drove a turquoise four-door Lexus sedan into a walkway on the north side of the GO deck.

The statement said the car continued west in the tunnel, headed down a flight of stairs and then smashed through a set of doors.

The vehicle reportedly continued driving in the tunnel and crashed through a second set of doors, before leaving the GO station.

Police said there were no injuries reported, but there was “significant damage” to the door frames.

Officers said a rear bumper without a licence plate was left behind along with “other evidence.”

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with a thin build, a short black beard / goatee, and black hair.

Officers said he was wearing black shoes, jeans, and a T-shirt that said “Bad Habits” in green writing.

Police added that the vehicle had a white sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

