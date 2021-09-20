Menu

Canada

2 people taken to hospital after crash in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:47 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues at 10:33 a.m.

Police said a car flipped over and there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash involving van in Toronto’s west end

Officers said a man in his 70s was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

However, a Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson added that a second patient was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

