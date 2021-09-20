2 people taken to hospital after crash in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues at 10:33 a.m.

Police said a car flipped over and there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.

Officers said a man in his 70s was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

However, a Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson added that a second patient was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

