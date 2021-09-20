Menu

Crime

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine and guns in Durham Region bust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 2:08 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say they’ve made a significant fentanyl seizure in a five-month drug probe.

Durham Regional Police say they began the investigation after a serious increase in opioid-related deaths in the community.

Police say they focused on finding fentanyl dealers in areas affected by the opioid crisis.

The investigation — dubbed Project Econoline — led to the arrests of 44 people who face nearly 300 charges collectively.

Police say they seized 5.8 kilograms of the deadly opioid fentanyl, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine, 205 grams of methamphetamine, 3,000 oxycodone pills, 30 kilograms of cannabis along with other drugs.

They say they also took eight handguns and $300,000 cash.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
