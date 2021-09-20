SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

People asked to get vaccinated, be COVID-19 cautious when heading out to vote: Health expert

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Health experts asking people to get vaccinated, follow health protocols for federal election' Health experts asking people to get vaccinated, follow health protocols for federal election
WATCH: With the federal election taking place Monday, health experts are reminding people to take the necessary precautions when going out to vote.

Monday marks the 44th election in Canada’s history. People will be heading to the polling stations to cast their votes.

Health experts are asking voters to remain cautious and follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask when heading out.

Click to play video: 'Canada Election: Voters head to the polls to cast their ballots' Canada Election: Voters head to the polls to cast their ballots
Canada Election: Voters head to the polls to cast their ballots

Dr. Joseph Blondeau said while it’s too early to tell how long the mask mandate will be around, people should be prepared to have a mask at the ready when heading out for the immediate future, perhaps longer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It all depends on the provincial government, but I could see masks being a part of our lives for a while,” Blondeau said.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan breaks daily case, hospitalization records

With daily cases on the rise across the province, mainly in those unvaccinated.

“Since the provincial health restrictions from last week, it’s nice to see vaccination rates going up in Saskatchewan,” Blondeau told Global News over Zoom.

“It’s too bad we got to this point, in this fourth wave, but we are where we are.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's too bad we got to this point, in this fourth wave, but we are where we are."

Blondeau said with the recent increase in children getting COVID-19, that should be incentive enough to get fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine effective in children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer says

He adds booster shots continue to be discussed in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

“They are interested in seeing what the percentage of the immunized population (if they got a booster shot), will they have enough antibodies to prevent a further strain on the health care system?” Blondeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

Blondeau added people should not be vaccine discourage after Health Canada decided to rename the trio of vaccines most used in the country.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagpolitics tagCanada tagVaccines tagCanadian election tagPfizer tagmoderna tagCoronavirus Saskatchewan tagSaskatoon tagRUH tagastra zeneca tagElection 44 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers