People asked to get vaccinated, be COVID-19 cautious when heading out to vote: Health expert

Monday marks the 44th election in Canada’s history. People will be heading to the polling stations to cast their votes.

Health experts are asking voters to remain cautious and follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask when heading out.

Dr. Joseph Blondeau said while it’s too early to tell how long the mask mandate will be around, people should be prepared to have a mask at the ready when heading out for the immediate future, perhaps longer.

“It all depends on the provincial government, but I could see masks being a part of our lives for a while,” Blondeau said.

With daily cases on the rise across the province, mainly in those unvaccinated.

“Since the provincial health restrictions from last week, it’s nice to see vaccination rates going up in Saskatchewan,” Blondeau told Global News over Zoom.

"It's too bad we got to this point, in this fourth wave, but we are where we are."

Blondeau said with the recent increase in children getting COVID-19, that should be incentive enough to get fully vaccinated.

He adds booster shots continue to be discussed in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

“They are interested in seeing what the percentage of the immunized population (if they got a booster shot), will they have enough antibodies to prevent a further strain on the health care system?” Blondeau said.

(2/4) The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria. — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) September 16, 2021

Blondeau added people should not be vaccine discourage after Health Canada decided to rename the trio of vaccines most used in the country.

