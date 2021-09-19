COVID-19: Saskatchewan breaks daily case, hospitalization records

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in less than a week, Saskatchewan has set another record for daily new COVID-19 cases after reporting 543 on Sunday.

The record was previously set on Sept. 14, 2021, when 509 cases were reported.

There are also the most patients in hospital and receiving intensive care in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are now 249 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 55 in ICU.

The ICU record was previously set on April 23 when 52 patients were in ICU with COVID-19. The total hospitalization record was set on Feb. 2 when 238 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

There are currently 4,586 active cases in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 484 or 40.2 per 100,000, population.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has also died, the province reported Sunday.

Health-care workers administered 4,522 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Saturday.