Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan breaks daily case, hospitalization records

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'SHA prepares for its largest surge in COVID-19 cases' SHA prepares for its largest surge in COVID-19 cases
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is bracing for what could be the largest surge in COVID-19 cases yet.

For the third time in less than a week, Saskatchewan has set another record for daily new COVID-19 cases after reporting 543 on Sunday.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations among Canada’s children remain low despite Delta surge

The record was previously set on Sept. 14, 2021, when 509 cases were reported.

There are also the most patients in hospital and receiving intensive care in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are now 249 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 55 in ICU.

Read more: Trudeau says Alberta, Saskatchewan made ‘wrong choices’ during COVID-19 pandemic

The ICU record was previously set on April 23 when 52 patients were in ICU with COVID-19. The total hospitalization record was set on Feb. 2 when 238 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 4,586 active cases in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 484 or 40.2 per 100,000, population.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has also died, the province reported Sunday.

Read more: Saskatchewan brings mandatory masks back, proof of vaccination coming Oct. 1

Health-care workers administered 4,522 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Singh campaigns in COVID-19 hot spots AB & SK' Singh campaigns in COVID-19 hot spots AB & SK
