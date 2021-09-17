Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 17 2021 10:34am
04:51

USask epidemiologist on new provincial mandates

Premier Scott Moe introduced new provincial mandates as COVID-19 cases rise. USask epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine joined Global News Morning with his thoughts on the new rules.

Advertisement

Video Home