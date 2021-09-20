Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Niagara police investigating death of motorcycle rider in St. Catharine’s collision

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:32 am
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorcycle rider died in hospital as the result of a Friday afternoon crash in St. Catharines, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say a Ford pickup backing out of private driveway just before 5 p.m. struck the cycle near Scott Street West and Hiscott Street.

Read more: 76-year-old man dead after Hamilton hit-and-run, police say

“A 32 year old male was operating a motorcycle westbound on Scott Street, when the cycle lost control and slid under the pickup truck,” NRPS said in a release on Monday morning.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

No charges have been laid and an investigation continues, say police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Provincial Police talk about biker gang activity in Eastern Ontario' Provincial Police talk about biker gang activity in Eastern Ontario
Provincial Police talk about biker gang activity in Eastern Ontario

 

 

Niagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara news tagNiagara Region tagMotorcycle Collision tagScott Street taghiscott street tagmotorcyle rider dead tagst. catharines motor vehicle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers