Niagara police investigating death of motorcycle rider in St. Catharine’s collision

A motorcycle rider died in hospital as the result of a Friday afternoon crash in St. Catharines, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).
Investigators say a Ford pickup backing out of private driveway just before 5 p.m. struck the cycle near Scott Street West and Hiscott Street.
“A 32 year old male was operating a motorcycle westbound on Scott Street, when the cycle lost control and slid under the pickup truck,” NRPS said in a release on Monday morning.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.
No charges have been laid and an investigation continues, say police.
