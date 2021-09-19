B.C. politicians back wine industry push for off-site tasting rooms

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal politicians from across the province are supporting B.C.’s wine industry with a request for the provincial government to reduce red tape for off-site tasting rooms.

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) endorsed Penticton City Councillor Julius Bloomfield’s resolution asking B.C.’s ministry of public safety and solicitor general to revise licensing regulations banning off-site tasting rooms.

“We were very pleased to see the UBCM membership support this resolution,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“With wine and liquor manufacturing being such an important industry, not just in the Okanagan, but across B.C., and with tasting rooms contributing significantly to local economic development, creating opportunities that improve access to these facilities by removing restrictive regulations directly helps all communities benefiting from the jobs and products this industry produces.”

Under current rules, BC wineries and liquor manufacturers must locate their tasting rooms on the agricultural land where their products are made.

It is a condition that limits visitor access while also increasing demands to develop agricultural land for non-agricultural use, the city said.

“As the next step, we hope our passed resolution receives further support once it’s presented to the Province,” Vassilaki said.

The resolution was previously endorsed by the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

The annual UBCM conference draws elected municipal officials together from across B.C. to review topics and resolutions of common and emerging interest.

This year’s event was held Sept. 14 through Sept. 17 with Penticton council members attending virtually.

