Legault tells party’s youth wing Quebec voters elected a nationalist party

Quebec Premier François Legault delivered a nationalist speech to his party’s youth wing on Sunday, capping off a weekend-long convention where he touted cohesion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault also told the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) convention he sees the party as a fortress against the more radical elements of society, including those who oppose COVID-19 health measures and vaccines.

He answered his party members’ questions during the event, but refused to speak to media on site.

Legault told party members that voters who elected the CAQ in 2018 voted for a nationalist party that would defend the province’s French language and values.

The premier has faced backlash recently from critics who accused him of telling Quebecers who to vote for in Monday’s federal election, after he called the Liberals “dangerous” for Quebec and strongly suggested he would prefer a Conservative minority government.

Legault said Sunday his intention was not to tell people who to vote for, but he asked young members to take into account whether the parties would interfere in matters that fall under Quebec’s jurisdiction.

Legault also said he would position himself as a nationalist party in the upcoming provincial election in 2022.