Saskatoon zoo welcomes Kazi the snow leopard

Send this page to someone via email

There is a new face around the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo – Kazi the snow leopard.

Zoo staff started preparing for Kazi’s arrival in August with renovations to the previous cougar exhibit at the Nutrien Ark.

“We are very excited to bring this unique species back to Saskatoon,” said Jeff Mitchell, Zoo Manager. “Snow leopards are beautiful animals with many unique adaptations that help them thrive in cold weather conditions like we experience here in Saskatoon.”

Snow leopards are well adapted for winter conditions as their fur keeps them insulated in cold weather, according to the zoo.

2:02 Polar bears coming to Calgary Zoo thanks to $15.5M Canadian Wilds expansion Polar bears coming to Calgary Zoo thanks to $15.5M Canadian Wilds expansion – Jul 6, 2021

Their wide feet are also covered in fur, acting as natural snowshoes by helping to distribute their weight over soft snow.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow leopards are also very agile, as their short forelimbs and long hind legs allow them to navigate steep and rugged terrain with ease. In addition, their fur also provides great camouflage, making these elusive animals hard to spot in the wild,” a press release added.

In the coming days, Kazi will be introduced to his new home at the Nutrien Ark.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at Saskatoon.ca/zoo.