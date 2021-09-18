Menu

Canada

Saskatoon zoo welcomes Kazi the snow leopard

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 7:34 pm
In the coming days, Kazi will be introduced to his new home at the Nutrien Ark. View image in full screen
In the coming days, Kazi will be introduced to his new home at the Nutrien Ark. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

There is a new face around the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo –  Kazi the snow leopard.

Read more: Dingoes, Koda the bear and new babies await guests as Saskatoon zoo reopens

Zoo staff started preparing for Kazi’s arrival in August with renovations to the previous cougar exhibit at the Nutrien Ark.

“We are very excited to bring this unique species back to Saskatoon,” said Jeff Mitchell, Zoo Manager. “Snow leopards are beautiful animals with many unique adaptations that help them thrive in cold weather conditions like we experience here in Saskatoon.”

Snow leopards are well adapted for winter conditions as their fur keeps them insulated in cold weather, according to the zoo.

Their wide feet are also covered in fur, acting as natural snowshoes by helping to distribute their weight over soft snow.

“Snow leopards are also very agile, as their short forelimbs and long hind legs allow them to navigate steep and rugged terrain with ease. In addition, their fur also provides great camouflage, making these elusive animals hard to spot in the wild,” a press release added.

In the coming days, Kazi will be introduced to his new home at the Nutrien Ark.

Read more: Saint John’s ‘beloved’ snow leopard dies unexpectedly at zoo

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at Saskatoon.ca/zoo.

