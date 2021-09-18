Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man suffers serious injuries in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in Brampton Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that around 11 p.m., Peel police officers arrested a 26-year-old man on Kingknoll Drive, near McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

The SIU said there was a “police interaction” and the man was taken to a police station and then a hospital.

The man is now being treated for serious injuries in the hospital, the agency said.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator are now looking into what transpired.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.