3 people seriously injured after shooting in north Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say three people are seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Hull Street, just north of Derry Road and near Pearson Airport, at 8 p.m.
Police said there were three victims and added that a suspect fled the area on foot.
The victims were being taken to a trauma centre, officers said.
A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported two people to hospital — one to Sunnybrook and the second to Etobicoke General.
The spokesperson didn’t have information on a possible third victim.
