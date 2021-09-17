Menu

Crime

3 people seriously injured after shooting in north Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 9:05 pm
Police at the scene of the shooting in the area of Airport and Derry roads Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting in the area of Airport and Derry roads Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three people are seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Hull Street, just north of Derry Road and near Pearson Airport, at 8 p.m.

Police said there were three victims and added that a suspect fled the area on foot.

Read more: 2 youths charged after family targeted in hate-motivated attack during faith ceremony, Peel police say

The victims were being taken to a trauma centre, officers said.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported two people to hospital — one to Sunnybrook and the second to Etobicoke General.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson didn’t have information on a possible third victim.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for man accused of killing wife after breathing machine allegedly turned off' Trial begins for man accused of killing wife after breathing machine allegedly turned off
Trial begins for man accused of killing wife after breathing machine allegedly turned off
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
