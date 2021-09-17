3 people seriously injured after shooting in north Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three people are seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Hull Street, just north of Derry Road and near Pearson Airport, at 8 p.m.

Police said there were three victims and added that a suspect fled the area on foot.

The victims were being taken to a trauma centre, officers said.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported two people to hospital — one to Sunnybrook and the second to Etobicoke General.

The spokesperson didn’t have information on a possible third victim.

SHOOTING:

– Hull St/Airport Rd in #Mississauga

– 3 victims, serious injuries

– Suspects fled on foot

– Heavy police presence

– Avoid area

– Victims being transported to trauma center

– More as we receive it

– C/R at 8:00 pm

– PR21-0317654 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 18, 2021

