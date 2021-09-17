Saskatoon Transit free to residents on Canada election day

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents can ride all bus routes for free on federal election day.

The City of Saskatoon said it’s to help reduce transportation barriers to voting polls, which are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

For the free Saskatoon Transit service, riders must show a pass to the bus operator on their mobile phone or physically. Passes can be found online or be picked up at the transit customer service centre, any public library, city hall or a civic leisure centre.

Free passes are valid on fixed-route, on-demand transit and Access Transit for the full day and can be used multiple times on all routes before expiring at end of service on Sept. 20.

The city will also be closing early at 4:30 p.m. to allow employees the statutory time to vote in the election.

The Canada Elections Act states that employers must allow employees three consecutive hours to cast their votes, read the city’s press release on Friday.

