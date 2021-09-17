Menu

Crime

Driver facing charges after east Hamilton hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted September 17, 2021 4:51 pm
Hamilton police have charged a driver in connection with a hit-and-run in the city's east end earlier this week. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have charged a driver in connection with a hit-and-run in the city's east end earlier this week. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s east end earlier this week.

Hamilton police say it happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle while driving along Mount Albion Road just north of Hixon Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle went up on the sidewalk and hit a 55-year-old woman.

She remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police say the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and spoke to some witnesses before fleeing on foot toward Lawrence Road, leaving the vehicle behind.

On Thursday, the driver turned himself in to police.

The 52-year-old Hamilton man is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain, causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with probation.

