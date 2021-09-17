Ottawa Coun. Rick Chiarelli hospitalized amid ‘further complications’ from heart surgery

Send this page to someone via email

Rick Chiarelli was taken to hospital this week as the Ottawa city councillor faces new complications believed to be linked to his heart surgery two years ago.

The College Ward councillor’s director of strategic affairs and communications confirmed to Global News in a statement that Chiarelli was taken to hospital by ambulance earlier this week.

He was admitted and has since gone through “extensive testing,” his comms director said.

“Results to date show further complications which seem to have arisen from those he experienced for several months following his open-heart quadruple bypass surgery in December 2019,” the statement read.

“Tests are still ongoing, however, Councillor Chiarelli remains committed in participating electronically in previously scheduled budget meetings with the community as his health permits.”

Chiarelli is serving his term in a diminished capacity due to a combination of health complications and council-imposed penalties related to two integrity commissioner reports on sexual misconduct in his office.

The embattled councillor has been removed from committees, had his power to hire staff and manage his office budget restricted and been docked 450 days pay over the reports, which confirmed allegations that he sexually harassed staffers and applicants to his office. Chiarelli has denied the accusations and is fighting the integrity commissioner’s findings in court.

He also took medical leave from council to address his heart problems earlier in the term.

Chiarelli most recently appeared virtually at the Sept. 8 meeting of city council.

This news was first reported Friday by the Ottawa Citizen.