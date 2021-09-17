Menu

Canada

Fire marshal concludes Nova Scotia trailer fire that killed family of six accidental

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 4:12 pm
A memorial has been setup in Amherst, N.S. for a family of six found dead after a camper fire. View image in full screen
A memorial has been setup in Amherst, N.S. for a family of six found dead after a camper fire. Callum Smith/Global News

A trailer fire that claimed the lives of a family of six in northern Nova Scotia has been ruled accidental by the provincial fire marshal’s office.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the provincial Emergency Management Office says it was determined that the fire was small but smouldered and created “a lot of smoke and fumes.”

The spokeswoman, Susan Mader Zinck, says the investigation is finished.

Read more: Autopsies complete for Nova Scotia family of six killed in fire: RCMP

The bodies of the family from Amherst, N.S., were found last Sunday after the fire broke out in their Passport Ultra Lite trailer in a remote wooded area in Millvale, N.S.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Robert Jorge (R.J.) Sears, his partner, 28-year-old Michelle Robertson, and their four children, Madison, 11, Robert Ryder, 8, Jaxson, 4, and Colin (C.J.), 3.

The town of Amherst subsequently put up a memorial to the family to allow loved ones and residents to pay their respects.

Click to play video: 'Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire' Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire
Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.

