COVID-19: 20 new cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region Friday

Waterloo Public Health announced 20 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19-related death on Friday.

The new cases push the total number of cases in the area to 19,367 while the rolling-seven-day average number of new cases drops to 24.1.

Waterloo Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said a child under the age of 10 was the latest person to die from COVID-19-related issues in the area.

“This a rare occurrence but it is tragic nonetheless, and it is a reminder of how serious the effects of COVID-19 can be,” she said Friday morning.

Another 23 people were also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 18,867.

This leaves the area with 202 active cases, a slight dip from Thursday but well above where things stood two weeks ago, when that number was 169.

There are still six people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with five of those in need of intensive care.

There are still five active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region after a new one was declared in a congregate setting as one was declared over in the construction industry.

On the flip side, the Region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force reports that there have now been 844,214 vaccinations done in the area, which is just 797 more than it reported Thursday.

The agency says another 685 area residents are full vaccinated, lifting the total number of vaccinated residents to 413,711.

This means that 70.25 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that rises to 81.59 per cent when you discount those who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, the Ontario government is reporting 795 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Friday’s case count is lower than Thursday’s, which saw 864 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted after a review of data, it was learned five more people died in the last month. The total number of people dead is now 9,637.

According to the latest provincial data report, 166 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 77 in Peel Region, 71 in York Region, 64 in Ottawa, 60 in Durham Region, 36 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Hamilton. The rest of the public health units had fewer than 30 new cases each.

—with files from Nick Westoll

