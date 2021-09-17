COVID-19: City to require proof of vaccination at select indoor rec centres, programs in London

Starting Wednesday, Londoners looking to access select municipal recreation facilities and programs will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of their vaccination status in order to do so.

Proof of full immunization, in the form of a vaccine receipt, will be needed to access select services and programs at city-owned community centres, arenas and indoor aquatics facilities, the city says.

The change comes as part of the province’s previously announced vaccine certificate system, which takes effect on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The new system will require Ontarians to show their vaccine receipt as well as a piece of government ID in order to access indoor areas of higher-risk settings, like gyms, restaurants, bars, event spaces and more.

Vaccine receipts were issued by email at the time of one’s second dose, however, receipts can be downloaded or printed from the province’s website. Those without access to a computer, internet, or printer can call 1-833-973-3900.

As of Oct. 22, residents will receive a QR code that will serve as proof of vaccination, which businesses can scan using a government app.

The city says children 12 and under, who are not currently eligible to get the vaccine, are exempt from the vaccination requirement to access facilities.

An exemption is also included for those 12 to 17 who are going into a facility “only if they are entering for the purpose of actively participating in an organized sport.”

The policy also doesn’t apply to people entering an indoor area for the sole purposes of using a washroom, accessing an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route, making a retail purchase, making or picking up an order, paying for an order, purchasing admission, or “as may be necessary for the purposes of health and safety,” the city says.

There is also a medical exemption for patrons who have a written document that was “completed and supplied by a physician or registered nurse stating that the individual is exempt for a medical reason from being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the effective time-period for the medical reason.”

–with files from The Canadian Press