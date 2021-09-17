25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,299, including 257 deaths.

Local public health also reported 26 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,825, including 181 cases that are active.

Seven of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while four are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Clearview, two are in Essa, two are in Midland, and two are in Severn.

The rest are in Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Oro-Medonte and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, one is fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 22 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 73.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,299 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,802 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 795 cases, bringing the total to 578,048, including 9,637 deaths.