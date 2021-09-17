SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario' Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario
WATCH: The nursing shortage across Canada has reached a critical level, with hospital and long-term care staff saying they are exhausted, underpaid and overworked.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,299, including 257 deaths.

Local public health also reported 26 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,825, including 181 cases that are active.

Read more: Child under age of 10 dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, Ont.

Seven of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while four are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Clearview, two are in Essa, two are in Midland, and two are in Severn.

The rest are in Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Oro-Medonte and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, one is fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 22 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario government reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths added due to data review

Meanwhile, 73.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,299 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,802 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 795 cases, bringing the total to 578,048, including 9,637 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario' Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers