Crime

Man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of Calgary case worker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 2:33 pm
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. View image in full screen
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Obtained by Global News

A Calgary man has admitted to stabbing his case worker to death at an assisted-living facility nearly two years ago.

Brandon Newman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019.

Read more: Young man found fit to stand trial in killing of Calgary case worker

A trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Court heard that Newman was living at the care home and stabbed Onwu, who was working an overnight shift, 19 times.

Click to play video: 'Family, friends speak out after fatal stabbing of Calgary caseworker' Family, friends speak out after fatal stabbing of Calgary caseworker
Family, friends speak out after fatal stabbing of Calgary caseworker – Nov 4, 2019

She died of blood loss at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Newman is to be back in court on Sept. 24, when a date will be set for his sentencing hearing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
