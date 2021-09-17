Man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of Calgary case worker

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has admitted to stabbing his case worker to death at an assisted-living facility nearly two years ago.

Brandon Newman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019.

A trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Court heard that Newman was living at the care home and stabbed Onwu, who was working an overnight shift, 19 times.

She died of blood loss at the scene.

Newman is to be back in court on Sept. 24, when a date will be set for his sentencing hearing.