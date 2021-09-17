Graham family makes $5.9M donation to the University of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Ron and Jane Graham say they have always had a passion for helping the University of Saskatchewan and its students.

The Saskatoon couple continued their legacy with the university on Friday with a $5.9-million donation.

Huskie Athletics, the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) and the colleges of education and engineering are the latest beneficiaries of their largesse.

“Giving to Huskie athletes, funding innovative research, and enhancing teaching and career prospects is something we are proud to support,” Ron said in a statement Friday.

“We have been fortunate to help establish scholarships, facilities, and programming at the University of Saskatchewan for decades,” added Jane.

“With this latest commitment, we want to ensure USask continues to be what the world needs, in a variety of disciplines.”

USask president Peter Stoicheff said they are grateful to the Grahams for their ongoing support.

“Their gifts elevate teaching, learning and the student experience at USask. The impact of their several donations through the years spans generations of students,” he said.

“By investing in critical research and visionary spaces, the Grahams continue to support our university’s response to global issues.”

Huskie Athletics is receiving $3 million, with the Huskie football team and the men’s and women’s basketball team each receiving $1 million.

It will go toward scholarships, acquiring innovative equipment and technology, coaching support and exploring new travel opportunities for competition and skill development.

VIDO is receiving $1 million toward establishing the organization as Canada’s Centre for Pandemic Research to support research into future human and animal diseases.

The College of Education is receiving $1 million to support the Jane and Ron Graham Centre for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, which was established in 2019.

The centre supports applied research in the area of teaching and learning in higher education.

USask said the donation will further support the development and application of innovative educational practices that will impact and transform multiple academic disciplines.

The College of Engineering is receiving $900,000.

A $500,000 gift will support the development of the college’s newly launched RE-ENGINEERED program for first-year students, while the Ron and Jane Graham School of Professional Development will use a $400,000 contribution to support a project co-ordinator.

Over the years, the Grahams have funded the addition of the dedicated training basketball courts at Merlis Belsher Place, the development of the Ron and Jane Graham Sport Science and Health Centre at Merlis Belsher Place and the expansion of the Graham Huskie Clubhouse at Griffiths Stadium.

In 2018, the gymnasium floor at the Physical Activity Complex on campus at USask was redesigned and named Ron and Jane Graham Centre Court in recognition of their contributions.

