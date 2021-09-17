Menu

Canada

5 local artists will have residencies at the Grand Theatre this fall

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 3:26 pm
After a successful summer, the Grand Theatre will be continuing its residency program into the fall with five local artists from the Kingston area. View image in full screen
After a successful summer, the Grand Theatre will be continuing its residency program into the fall with five local artists from the Kingston area. Global News

Miss Emily, Camille Spencer, Kay Kenney, The Gertrudes and Gary Rasberry are the five local artists that the City of Kingston is investing in this fall at the Grand Theatre as a part of its residency program.

The Grand Theatre Local Arts Residency Program began earlier this summer and after a successful first phase, the program will continue until November.

The program was in response to how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting performing arts locally. It is meant to focus on Kingston-based artists while providing participants with a safe space to explore new ideas.

“We’re thrilled to continue to invest in local artist development through five additional residencies this fall and promote and share the work of these incredible artists with Kingston audiences,” says Danika Lochhead, manager of arts and sector development.

The artists were selected this past spring based on submissions assessed by a committee of professional artists featured as part of Grand OnStage. Those who were selected receive a professional work space and guidance, promotional support and funding through an honorarium of $1,000 for artistic expenses.

The Grand Theatre says the program will be adhering to all provincial and public health protocols for the duration of the residency.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theatre tagPerforming arts tagGrand Theatre taglocal art tagLocal Artists tagResidency tagMiss Emily tagKay Kenney tagThe Gertrudes tagGary Rasberry tagCamille Spencer tag

