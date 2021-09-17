Menu

Politics

Singh defends NDP’s climate plan, says Liberal policy not good enough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal leaders’ debate: Trudeau, Singh spar over climate action targets' Federal leaders’ debate: Trudeau, Singh spar over climate action targets
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau, Singh spar over climate action targets – Sep 9, 2021

Jagmeet Singh defended his party’s environmental plan on Friday, as the New Democrats’ campaign moved across Canada in a final push to get voters to the polls.

“Our commitment is we have to fight this climate crisis with everything we have,” Singh told reporters at a campaign stop at Universite de Sherbrooke, in Sherbrooke, Que.

Singh has accused Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau throughout the campaign of giving large carbon emitters exemptions and letting them of the hook. The NDP leader has positioned his party as the one most concerned about the environment and has criticized Trudeau’s climate strategy as being too soft on big polluters.

Read more: Canada’s 2021 election: Here’s your last minute voter’s guide

The Liberal plan imposes a direct price on carbon polluting or requires provinces to have a cap-and-trade system. It uses what’s known as an “output-based” pricing system, under which companies are issued emissions credits based on their level of output and sector. If they emit more than their credits allow, they have to pay.

Story continues below advertisement

The government describes the system as one that ensures “a price incentive for industrial emitters to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and spur innovation while maintaining competitiveness.”

Click to play video: 'Canada Election: Singh blasts Trudeau’s record on climate change at same site where Trudeau joined 2019 climate protest' Canada Election: Singh blasts Trudeau’s record on climate change at same site where Trudeau joined 2019 climate protest
Canada Election: Singh blasts Trudeau’s record on climate change at same site where Trudeau joined 2019 climate protest – Aug 23, 2021

Singh said the Liberals’ strategy is not good enough to tackle the climate crisis. He said the NDP will make the carbon tax more fair and roll back loopholes. But the NDP’s plan has been criticized for lacking detail.

“We will listen to experts,” Singh said. “We will listen to the evidence.”

The NDP leader is travelling to Halifax and then Saskatoon later on Friday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
