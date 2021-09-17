Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required at City of Edmonton facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton said it will implement the Alberta government’s restriction exemption program, meaning anyone attending a public city facility will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

On Wednesday night, the Alberta government announced a number of new restrictions that businesses will have to follow starting Monday, Sept. 20. Some of those restrictions include no indoor dining, limited capacity at retail locations and restrictions for weddings/funerals.

However, the province also said that businesses and venues that choose to implement the restriction exemption program – a so-called vaccine passport system – can operate as usual without capacity or operating restrictions. The province’s indoor mask mandate still applies to businesses that implement the restriction program.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Friday morning, the City of Edmonton said it has decided to adopt the province’s restrictions exemption program starting Monday.

“When we looked at all of our options, this allowed us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to the largest number of Edmontonians,” said city manager Andre Corbould.

“We realize there are details that still need to be worked out, but we’re confident that this program will be another layer in our approach to helping keep Edmontonians safe from COVID-19.”

1:27 More people rolling up their sleeves after Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine passport program More people rolling up their sleeves after Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine passport program

The city said those who ride ETS will continue to be required to wear face coverings or masks. Physical distancing of two meters is now required in transit centres and LRT stations.

The city asks visitors to arrive a little earlier than normal during the initial stages of the program.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask for patience as city employees review patrons’ individual vaccination status or recent negative test,” the city said in its news release.

To access public city services and programs, people aged 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or documentation of a medical exemption or show proof of a negative test result.

Details of the plan are as follows:

Sept. 20 to Oct. 25: proof of a single dose is considered acceptable as long as the dose was given more than two weeks before the time of entry

After Oct. 25: proof of double vaccination is required

Tests must be privately-paid COVID-19 PCR or rapid tests completed within 72 hours before accessing a program or service

Tests must not be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories

The province said a printable proof of vaccination card will be available to print from the MyHealth Records site starting on Sunday.

The province’s restriction exemption program does not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living, employees of businesses participating in the program or children under 12.