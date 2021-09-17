Vancouver pop-up patios could make permanent mark

Send this page to someone via email

Pop-up patios could be making a permanent comeback for restaurants in Vancouver.

The city is now looking at a motion to make curbside dining a regular summertime occurrence.

A staff report suggests moving the city’s temporary expedited patio program, which was created to help restaurants struggling to meet physical distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic, into a permanent summer patio program that would run from April 1 to Oct. 31.

According to the report, 692 temporary patio permits were issued this summer, up from 421 issued in the summer of 2020.

Staff expect that some permit holders will want to transition from the temporary expedited patio program to an annual patio program that will allow them to operate this winter.

The report highlighted the need for further discussion of issues associated with the program, such as accessibility concerns, displacement of sidewalk space, parking and bus services, as well as concerns regarding the privatization of public space.