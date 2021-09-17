Regina Transit offering free passes on election day

Send this page to someone via email

Regina voters will have a free transportation option on Monday so they can cast their vote in the federal election.

The City of Regina has announced that free transit passes can be downloaded by visiting the city’s website.

Citizens taking advantage of the free service can either print off the pass and show it to the bus driver or they can present the pass on their phone.

Passes are also available at the Transit Information Centre located at 2124 11th Ave.

“It’s important for residents to get out and vote,” executive director of citizen services Kim Onrait said in a statement.

“We want everyone to have an opportunity to get to their polling stations and have their say in this federal election, and we hope a free bus ride will help.”

The city says the pass is valid for both conventional and paratransit service.

Riders are reminded that masks are required when riding Regina Transit in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer provided on all buses and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Bus schedules can be found at Transit Live or by calling 306-777-RIDE (7433).