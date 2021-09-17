Menu

Canada

Regina Transit offering free passes on election day

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 12:28 pm
Voters will have the option to ride Regina Transit for free to cast their ballot on election day. View image in full screen
Voters will have the option to ride Regina Transit for free to cast their ballot on election day. File / Global News

Regina voters will have a free transportation option on Monday so they can cast their vote in the federal election.

The City of Regina has announced that free transit passes can be downloaded by visiting the city’s website.

Citizens taking advantage of the free service can either print off the pass and show it to the bus driver or they can present the pass on their phone.

Read more: Canada’s 2021 election — Here’s your last minute voter’s guide

Passes are also available at the Transit Information Centre located at 2124 11th Ave.

“It’s important for residents to get out and vote,” executive director of citizen services Kim Onrait said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want everyone to have an opportunity to get to their polling stations and have their say in this federal election, and we hope a free bus ride will help.”

The city says the pass is valid for both conventional and paratransit service.

Read more: COVID-19 — Regina city council hears report on proof of vaccination requirement

Riders are reminded that masks are required when riding Regina Transit in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer provided on all buses and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Bus schedules can be found at Transit Live or by calling 306-777-RIDE (7433).

