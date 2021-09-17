Ottawa community clinics to offer routine and catch-up vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time again for many Ottawa kids to get their vaccines — and not just their COVID-19 shots.

Starting Friday, Ottawa Public Health has expanded the offerings at its four community vaccination clinics to include routine and catch-up immunizations for youth.

Alex Munter, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, noted on Twitter that many kids have fallen behind on routine vaccinations during the pandemic.

Many kids have missed routine childhood immunizations during the pandemic.

If your family is in that boat, help is on the way. https://t.co/tg7pEZtqea — Alex Munter (@AlexMunter) September 16, 2021

The expanded clinics will be open to a number of eligible groups of youth aged 17 and under in need of catch-up shots and who do not have primary care providers currently offering immunizations.

These include:

newcomers to Canada

youth without an OHIP card

youth in grades 9 to 12 who have not completed their school-based vaccine series normally administered at school in Grade 7 (hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal conjugate vaccine)

youth in grades 7 or 8 who are unable to attend their school clinic

The four community clinics will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are located at:

Eva James Community Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orléans, 265 Centrum Blvd.

Minto Sports Complex at University of Ottawa, 801 King Edward Ave.

J.H. Putman Public School, 2051 Bel-Air Dr.

Youth born in 2009 and earlier are also still eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at these sites.

All youth will need to book appointments before getting their shots; walk-ins will not be accepted.

Ottawa Public Health has also restarted its school-based immunization program for students in grades 7 and above, providing vaccinations against hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal disease.

