Health

Ottawa community clinics to offer routine and catch-up vaccinations

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 11:56 am
Ottawa's COVID-19 immunization clinic will now include routine vaccinations for youth unable to get shots from their primary care providers. View image in full screen
Ottawa's COVID-19 immunization clinic will now include routine vaccinations for youth unable to get shots from their primary care providers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

It’s time again for many Ottawa kids to get their vaccines — and not just their COVID-19 shots.

Starting Friday, Ottawa Public Health has expanded the offerings at its four community vaccination clinics to include routine and catch-up immunizations for youth.

Alex Munter, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, noted on Twitter that many kids have fallen behind on routine vaccinations during the pandemic.

The expanded clinics will be open to a number of eligible groups of youth aged 17 and under in need of catch-up shots and who do not have primary care providers currently offering immunizations.

These include:

  • newcomers to Canada
  • youth without an OHIP card
  • youth in grades 9 to 12 who have not completed their school-based vaccine series normally administered at school in Grade 7 (hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal conjugate vaccine)
  • youth in grades 7 or 8 who are unable to attend their school clinic

The four community clinics will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: 3rd Ottawa school placed in COVID-19 outbreak

They are located at:

  • Eva James Community Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.
  • Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orléans, 265 Centrum Blvd.
  • Minto Sports Complex at University of Ottawa, 801 King Edward Ave.
  • J.H. Putman Public School, 2051 Bel-Air Dr.

Youth born in 2009 and earlier are also still eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at these sites.

All youth will need to book appointments before getting their shots; walk-ins will not be accepted.

Ottawa Public Health has also restarted its school-based immunization program for students in grades 7 and above, providing vaccinations against hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal disease.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines receive full approval along with new brand names' Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines receive full approval along with new brand names
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines receive full approval along with new brand names
