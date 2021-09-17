SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Party leaders push for votes as election campaign heads into final weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 8:09 am
Canada election: Nearly half of Canadians don't like any party, poll shows
New polling by Ipsos exclusive to Global News shows nearly half of Canadians, about 46 per cent of those surveyed, are not a fan of any of the federal parties because none have done enough to win them over.

With just three days until the federal election, the main party leaders will be keeping the campaign throttle wide open Friday as they chase any still undecided votes in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will begin his day with a scheduled announcement Friday morning in Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in southwestern Ontario. He’ll be making an announcement in London, Ont., early Friday afternoon before moving on to St. Catharines, Ont., for an event with supporters in the evening.

Canada election: Monday's federal election will not escape the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Canada election: Monday’s federal election will not escape the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed agenda which begins in the morning in Sherbrooke, Que., where he’ll talk about the Trudeau government’s record on climate change. Singh will then head east to Sackville, N.S. to visit a local business in the afternoon before moving on to Halifax to meet with supporters.

Much of Thursday’s campaigning was dominated by the leaders pointing fingers and firing broadsides of blame at each other over the spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Alberta.

Read more: Voters have grown more angry, apathetic about election throughout campaign: poll

As the clock ticks down to Monday’s election, the latest polling suggests the race between the Liberals and Conservatives is still too close to call.

It remains to be seen whether the high level endorsements Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole received this week _ Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and O’Toole from former prime minister Brian Mulroney _ will help tip the scales.

