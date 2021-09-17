Party leaders push for votes as election campaign heads into final weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With just three days until the federal election, the main party leaders will be keeping the campaign throttle wide open Friday as they chase any still undecided votes in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will begin his day with a scheduled announcement Friday morning in Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in southwestern Ontario. He’ll be making an announcement in London, Ont., early Friday afternoon before moving on to St. Catharines, Ont., for an event with supporters in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed agenda which begins in the morning in Sherbrooke, Que., where he’ll talk about the Trudeau government’s record on climate change. Singh will then head east to Sackville, N.S. to visit a local business in the afternoon before moving on to Halifax to meet with supporters.

Much of Thursday’s campaigning was dominated by the leaders pointing fingers and firing broadsides of blame at each other over the spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Alberta.

As the clock ticks down to Monday’s election, the latest polling suggests the race between the Liberals and Conservatives is still too close to call.

It remains to be seen whether the high level endorsements Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole received this week _ Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and O’Toole from former prime minister Brian Mulroney _ will help tip the scales.