COVID-19: Interior Health warns of potential exposures at Armstrong grad party

Interior Health sent out a COVID-19 health advisory on Thursday aimed at high-school students in the North Okanagan.

According to the regional health agency, anyone who attended a grad party in Armstrong on Sept. 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

To date, Interior Health said confirmed cases include “a small number of Grade 12 students at Pleasant Valley Secondary School.”

Individuals who were at this event are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

“Public health contact tracing is underway and, where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” said Interior Health.

The health agency also said close contacts of those cases have been identified and notified, and that there is no evidence of transmission in the school setting at this time.

“Out of an abundance of caution, IH has asked Grade 12 students and staff who were potentially exposed and who are not fully vaccinated to isolate at home for 10 days,” said Interior Health.

“Individuals who had received two doses of vaccine by Aug. 30 can continue to attend school while self-monitoring for symptoms.”

It also said individuals seeking a test should contact the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

