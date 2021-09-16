Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Interior Health warns of potential exposures at Armstrong grad party

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 8:30 pm
An aerial view of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, B.C. Google Maps

Interior Health sent out a COVID-19 health advisory on Thursday aimed at high-school students in the North Okanagan.

According to the regional health agency, anyone who attended a grad party in Armstrong on Sept. 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

To date, Interior Health said confirmed cases include “a small number of Grade 12 students at Pleasant Valley Secondary School.”

Individuals who were at this event are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Read more: COVID-19: Four new deaths, 706 new cases in B.C.

“Public health contact tracing is underway and, where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

The health agency also said close contacts of those cases have been identified and notified, and that there is no evidence of transmission in the school setting at this time.

“Out of an abundance of caution, IH has asked Grade 12 students and staff who were potentially exposed and who are not fully vaccinated to isolate at home for 10 days,” said Interior Health.

“Individuals who had received two doses of vaccine by Aug. 30 can continue to attend school while self-monitoring for symptoms.”

It also said individuals seeking a test should contact the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Click to play video: 'Alberta identifies 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 896 hospitalized, 222 in ICU on Thursday' Alberta identifies 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 896 hospitalized, 222 in ICU on Thursday
Alberta identifies 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 896 hospitalized, 222 in ICU on Thursday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOkanagan tagbc coronavirus tagNorth Okanagan tagInterior Health tagArmstrong tagIHA tagInterior Health Authority tagHealth Advisory tagPleasant Valley Secondary School tagpublic health advisory tagCOVID-19 advisory tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers