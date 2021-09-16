SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Four new deaths, 706 new cases in B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures' Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures
WATCH: Dr. Cory Neudorf with the Saskatchewan Health Authority talks about what's behind surging COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and why he's hoping the rest of Canada is paying attention.

British Columbia reported 706 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths on Thursday.

The numbers put the seven-day rolling average for new cases at 693, down slightly from Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 661 new cases, seven more deaths

Of the new cases, 203 were in the Fraser Health region, 105 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 213 were in the Interior Health region, 104 were in the Northern Health region and 81 were in the Island Health region.

Active cases in the province climbed to 5,844.

There were 291 people in hospital, 134 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.99 million people, accounting for 86.3 per cent of those eligible, have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, more than 3.65 million people, or 78.8 per cent of those eligible, have been fully immunized.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 177,186 cases, while 1,877 people have died.

Click to play video: 'New numbers show effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine' New numbers show effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine
New numbers show effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

 

