COVID-19: Four new deaths, 706 new cases in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 706 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths on Thursday.

The numbers put the seven-day rolling average for new cases at 693, down slightly from Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 203 were in the Fraser Health region, 105 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 213 were in the Interior Health region, 104 were in the Northern Health region and 81 were in the Island Health region.

Active cases in the province climbed to 5,844.

There were 291 people in hospital, 134 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.99 million people, accounting for 86.3 per cent of those eligible, have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, more than 3.65 million people, or 78.8 per cent of those eligible, have been fully immunized.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 177,186 cases, while 1,877 people have died.

2:07 New numbers show effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine New numbers show effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine