COVID-19: B.C. reports 661 new cases, seven more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s COVID-19 trajectory held relatively steady on Wednesday, with another 661 new cases and seven additional deaths.

It left the seven-day rolling average for new cases at 702, down from 724 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 5,791 active cases in the province, down from 6,165 the day prior.

Of the new cases, 237 were in the Fraser Health region, 99 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 196 were in the Interior Health region, 62 were in the Northern Health region and 66 were in the Island Health region.

The number of COVID patients in hospital remained unchanged at 288, while the number of patients in intensive care fell by three to 137.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 3.99 million British Columbians — 86.1 per cent of those eligible and 77.5 per cent of B.C.’s population — have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 3.64 million people — 78.6 per cent of those eligible and 70.8 per cent of B.C.’s population — have been fully immunized.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 23.5 per cent of new cases over the last week, and 12.7 per cent of people hospitalized over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 176,480 cases and 1.873 deaths.