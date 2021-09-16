City of Regina offering grant money to support winter initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

Regina businesses and not-for-profit organizations are being encouraged to create activities that will engage the public during the winter months.

The city of Regina is offering the Winter Initiatives Grant to support the city’s newly-approved winter city strategy. This builds off of last year’s grant funding offered by the city towards winter activities.

For winter 2021-22, the grant aims to enhance the Queen City’s surroundings with community inclusion and accessibility in mind.

Up to $50,000 in funding is being committed as part of the grant to “help realize Regina’s winter vision.” Funding requests will range from $500 to a maximum of $5,000.

“We encourage Regina’s local businesses and non-profits to get creative, and help us make Regina THE destination for winter,” said Diana Hawryluk, the city’s executive director for city planning and community development.

According to the city, the grant can support a number of projects and activities including community events, lighting installations or decorating competitions.

However, a key requirement is that funds must be used for initiatives happening between Dec. 1, 2021 and Mar. 31, 2022.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15.

More information on eligibility, applications and terms can be found on the city’s website.