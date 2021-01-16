Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
January 16 2021 4:19pm
04:17

Rise in winter cycling

More Albertans are taking up winter cycling as a way to enjoy the outdoors. Denis Poirier of Shift Happens Bicycle Repair tells us what we need to know before picking up the activity.

