Potential human remains found near Toronto’s Downsview Park GO station

Officials say potential human remains have been found by a security guard while conducting an inspection of a Metrolinx-related construction site south of Downsview Park GO station in Toronto’s north end.

A Toronto police spokesperson said officers were called to the site, which is located near Sheppard Avenue West, just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The spokesperson said it was unclear how long the remains might have been there for or if the incident is being treated as a criminal matter, adding officers are waiting for further information from the coroner’s office.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Downsview Construction site

8:28 a.m.

– 32 Division – Toronto Police Service were called for possible human remains located in Downsview Construction site

– 32 Division – Toronto Police Service o/s investigating

– closed for investigation#GO1774780

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 16, 2021

A spokesperson with Metrolinx, the provincial government agency that oversees GO Transit, said construction crews are doing work in the area of Downsview Park Boulevard aimed at increasing rail capacity on the Barrie line.

The representative said a security guard doing a perimeter check of the site made the discovery.

They added the remains weren’t found above ground and not as part of an archaeological dig.

GO Transit train service in the area wasn’t impacted as part of the ongoing investigation.