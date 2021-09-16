SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases jump to 85

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario businesses prepare for incoming vaccination requirements' Ontario businesses prepare for incoming vaccination requirements
Thousands of Ontario businesses are getting ready to begin checking patron’s vaccination status’ next Wednesday. Some are already preparing for push-back while there are calls to do more to help them with enforcement. Matthew Bingley reports.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, with 33 new confirmed cases as its total case count during the pandemic reached 4,908.

Active cases have jumped to 85 from the previous day with only five new recoveries being reported.

Read more: Guelph school boards release staff vaccination data

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,778 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remains at 45.

In Wellington County, one new case has been confirmed as its case count increased to 1,899.

Active cases are at 36 in the county with no new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, seven people are being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 17 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Click to play video: 'Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario' Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario
Calls for action from feds amid nursing shortage in Ontario

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 80.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.9 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 86.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just over 2,400 vaccines have been administered including about 800 first doses, almost 1,300 second doses and roughly 350 third doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: OHL to require proof of full vaccination at Ontario facilities beginning Sept. 22

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 74.6 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.5 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers