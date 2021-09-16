33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases jump to 85

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, with 33 new confirmed cases as its total case count during the pandemic reached 4,908.

Active cases have jumped to 85 from the previous day with only five new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,778 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remains at 45.

In Wellington County, one new case has been confirmed as its case count increased to 1,899.

Active cases are at 36 in the county with no new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, seven people are being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 17 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 80.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.9 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 86.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just over 2,400 vaccines have been administered including about 800 first doses, almost 1,300 second doses and roughly 350 third doses.

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 74.6 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.5 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

