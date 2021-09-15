SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

COVID-19: OHL to require proof of full vaccination at Ontario facilities beginning Sept. 22

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout' Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League will now require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into all 17 of its facilities across the province starting Sept. 22.

The move comes after the Ontario government recently announced new health protocols.

The OHL’s vaccination policy, which was originally set to be put in place as of Oct. 7, covers all spectators and other attendees at league events, including games and practices.

Read more: OHL requires nearly everyone involved in the game to be vaccinated

Fans under 12 years of age must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult, and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

The league made no mention of its three U.S.-based teams in the statement announcing the new rules.

Story continues below advertisement

The OHL previously said players, team staff and billet families all need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season. The Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have also made similar announcements regarding players and staff.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch' Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch
Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagSports tagOHL tagProof of vaccination tagOHL vaccination policy tagOntairo Hockey League tagOHL COVID Vaccination policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers