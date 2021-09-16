Swimmer swept downstream in Annapolis River found dead

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing swimmer who was swept downstream in the Annapolis River last week has come to a sad end.

RCMP say the 25-year-old woman, who’s from China, had been swimming in the Annapolis River with another woman on Sept. 11 just before 3 p.m., when both encountered difficulty with the current.

One woman was able to make it safely back to the dock and immediately called 911. The other was swept downstream.

On Thursday, the RCMP said in a release that officers from the Annapolis district, supported by RCMP air services, local fire departments, and volunteers, found her remains on Wednesday.

“Human remains were located by police on the banks of the Annapolis River in Middleton,” the release said. “The remains were recovered and were positively identified as the missing 25-year-old woman.”

Police thanked the “extremely dedicated” volunteers for their help in the search and said their thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.