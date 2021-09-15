Menu

News

RCMP investigating Lac Brochet house fire as homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:33 pm
RCMP investigating Lac Brochet house fire as homicide - image
File / Global News

A house fire that killed two adults in Lac Brochet First Nation is now being investigated as a homicide.

The blaze happened on the morning of September 9.

READ MORE: House fire kills two in Northwestern Manitoba

Major Crime Services investigators remain in the community and are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

 

