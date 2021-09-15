RCMP investigating Lac Brochet house fire as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire that killed two adults in Lac Brochet First Nation is now being investigated as a homicide.

The blaze happened on the morning of September 9.

Major Crime Services investigators remain in the community and are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.