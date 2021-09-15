Menu

Crime

Kingston man wanted for violent assault

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:17 pm
Kingston man wanted for violent assault - image
Kingston Police

Kingston police are reaching out for the public’s assistance in finding the man they say is responsible for a violent assault on Kingsdale Avenue in the city’s west end.

Police say during an incident that occurred on Sept. 4, a man approached the residence of his girlfriend, who had refused him entry due to alleged drug and alcohol use. He remained at her home until he was let in by another family member.

Once inside, police say an argument ensued and the man made his way to the victim’s room, where he began to strike her in the head with a closed fist. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and began slashing the victim, who was eventually able to flee and call the police.

The victim is said to have sustained facial injuries and cuts to her body. She was sent to Kingston General Hospital for treatment.

Police say Paul MacDonald is currently wanted on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a dangerous weapon, uttering death threats and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brian Handwell of Kingston police.

