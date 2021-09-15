Saskatchewan Roughriders release further details for game day vaccine verification program

Vaccination verification or a verified negative test will be needed to enter Mosaic Stadium for a Saskatchewan Roughriders home game.

On Wednesday, the Riders shared more details of the organization’s game day COVID-19 vaccine verification program ahead of its next home game on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.

The club said in a statement that the process was guided by knowledge from Ministry of Health officials and the Saskatchewan Health Association (SHA) to address needs from a health perspective, while also considering the game day experience for its fans.

“To protect the privacy of fans, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be retaining or storing any medical information or proof of vaccination from its ticket holders,” the team stated in its release.

Due to the added process of screening fans, gates at Mosaic Stadium will be open two hours before kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees are asked to arrive no later than one hour before game time to ensure people can get through efficiently and avoid missing the beginning of the game.

Here’s how the program breaks down.

Fans with Two Doses

• Fans age 12 and over must be able to verify they have received two doses (including one that could be administered on game day) of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines (or a mixture of two) or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson to be permitted to enter Mosaic Stadium on game day.

• The COVID-19 Vaccination Record available through eHealth Saskatchewan’s individual MySaskHealthRecord accounts is the preferred vaccination record for entry to Mosaic Stadium and will provide the smoothest verification process on game day. The Club recommends having a digital copy or screen capture on a smartphone ready for game day.

• Fans 18 and older, will be required to present photo ID matching the name on the vaccination record. Fans aged 12-17 will be required to show their vaccine record, but not photo ID. Fans under the age of 12 are exempt from the policy.

• Other documents such as the immunization wallet card received at the time of vaccination, COVID immunization records from public health, Armed Forces records or out of province/out of country proof of vaccination will also be considered but may require extra verification by volunteers/SHA personnel.

• Stick it to COVID vaccine stickers will not be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Fans with a Single Dose or Unvaccinated Fans

• Anyone not meeting the vaccination requirement (one dose, medical, personal choice) will be required to have an approved test completed.

• Rapid or PCR tests will only be accepted if completed by a certified clinic and documentation displays a fans name as matched by photo ID as well as the date of collection and results of the test.

• Approved COVID-19 test results must be from an SHA clinic, Haztech, Quantum Genetic or Nobel Testing Companies. Any other type of results will be escalated to the SHA Vaccine Verification Team.

• Note: Due to SHA labs experiencing an increase in volume, anyone who requires proof of a negative test is encouraged to seek private options that can guarantee a timely result.

• Game Day rapid testing will be available. Haztech will have a rapid testing clinic on site on game day for fans to access, at their expense.

Pre-Screening

• Prescreening of vaccination status will be available on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rider Ticket office at Mosaic Stadium. Upon confirmed vaccine verification, fans will receive a wristband to provide easier access at vaccination screening on game day.

• Gates will open two hours prior to kick-off to provide additional time for fans to enter the stadium. We advise fans to come no later than one hour before game time to ensure efficient entry and avoid missing the start of the game.

• Fans who have been prescreened can go through a dedicated lane located at Young’s Equipment Gate 1 only for easier entry. Fans with a wrist band can still enter other gates however there won’t be a dedicated lane.

• All fans will be required to complete the first point of entry which includes Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID or Photo ID and a negative test result within 72 hours of the game.

• SHA will be on site at each gate for vaccine verification escalations and at help tents surrounding the stadium.

Mosaic Stadium Vaccination Clinic

• A vaccination clinic will be set up on the west side of the stadium near the Crescent Point Energy Gate 2 help tents. The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to kick-off. If a second dose is needed to gain entry this will be permitted and available on game day.

Additional examples of proof of vaccination or negative test results which can be used at the stadium can be found at the team’s website.

