Saskatoon B’nai Brith cancels in-person charity dinner, opts for virtual option

Send this page to someone via email

A charity event which has been taking place for almost seven decades will not be held this year because of concerns around COVID-19.

Saskatoon B’nai Brith is cancelling the 67th annual Silver Plate Dinner this November as case numbers in the city continue to rise.

However, the organization will hold a virtual event in its place on Nov. 9.

Its president and one of its members said the organization doesn’t want to put people in a position where they could attend a 1,000-person dinner and continue the spread of COVID-19 in the Bridge City.

“Without more stringent public health policies and more stringent safety measures by a variety of agencies and communities, this could be catastrophic for the people of Saskatchewan,” said Dr. Alan Rosenberg, who is a member of the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

A press release from B’nai Brith added the health-care system is already overwhelmed and the organization doesn’t want to add to those burdens.

“We are taking a very public position. We know some people may not appreciate our position. But we’re hoping that others will say, ‘I’ve never purchased a ticket, but I’m going to help these people out,’” Saskatoon B’nai Brith president David Katzman told Global News.

Katzman added that while it feels good to see the networking that takes place at the annual event, he is confident the virtual event will be sold out.

2:15 New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan

Last year, the organization recognized the Saskatchewan Health Authority and health-care workers across the province for their efforts through the pandemic.

This year, donations will be collected for KidSport, Kids of Note and the Nutrien Wonderhub.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets and more information can be found by email at silverplatedinner@gmail.com.