Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

2 Ottawa schools facing COVID-19 outbreaks

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 2:33 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Key COVID-19 metrics are ticking up in Ottawa on Wednesday, with new outbreaks affecting a school and a group home in the city as hospitalizations are on the rise.

Ottawa Public Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in its latest report, doubling the figures from Tuesday and raising the number of active cases in the city to 410.

No new deaths related to the virus were included in Wednesday’s report.

Click to play video: 'Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?' Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?
Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?

There are now eight people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, three of whom are in the intensive care unit — two more patients than the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also two new COVID-19 outbreaks in the city: one resident of a group home has tested positive for the virus, while four cases have been confirmed among students at Michaëlle Jean Public School in Nepean.

Read more: High levels of COVID-19 vaccination reported among Ottawa-Carleton school board staff

There are now two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Ottawa schools and 11 total outbreaks across the city.

The weekly coronavirus positivity rate ticked down to 3.4 per cent as of Wednesday, however, marking a slight decline from 3.6 per cent in the previous period.

Click to play video: 'Parents react to COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools' Parents react to COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools
Parents react to COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools
