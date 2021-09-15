Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade called off for second straight pandemic year

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and friends parading down Portage Avenue this winter, you’ll be out of luck for the second consecutive year.

The long-running Winnipeg tradition — going back more than 110 years — of the Santa Claus Parade has been called off once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event in 2020, while cancelled, continued in spirit with a virtual component, including an appearance from St. Nick himself, and the organization says it does have some activities in store for families this year as well.

More information will be posted on the Santa Claus Parade’s website.

2:21 Winnipeg mom creates app for virtual Santa photos Winnipeg mom creates app for virtual Santa photos – Nov 29, 2020