Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade called off for second straight pandemic year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 2:35 pm
Santa Claus on his float during the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade. View image in full screen
Santa Claus on his float during the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade. Global News File

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and friends parading down Portage Avenue this winter, you’ll be out of luck for the second consecutive year.

The long-running Winnipeg tradition — going back more than 110 years — of the Santa Claus Parade has been called off once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade goes virtual amid coronavirus

The event in 2020, while cancelled, continued in spirit with a virtual component, including an appearance from St. Nick himself, and the organization says it does have some activities in store for families this year as well.

More information will be posted on the Santa Claus Parade’s website.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mom creates app for virtual Santa photos' Winnipeg mom creates app for virtual Santa photos
Winnipeg mom creates app for virtual Santa photos – Nov 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagChristmas tagSanta Claus tagHoliday Season tag2021 tagSanta Claus Parade tagPortage Avenue tagWinnipeg parade tagCovid Cancellation tagWinnipeg Tradition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers