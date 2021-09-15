Lights shining again at Persephone Theatre for 2021-22 season

Send this page to someone via email

Persephone Theatre says the lights will shine again on its stage in Saskatoon for the 2021-22 artistic season.

Four plays are planned for the main stage, while a new Incubator Series will have the theatre select up to three projects for development.

The theatre experience will be concentrated for the upcoming season, with plays having longer runs with fewer audience members.

“We are looking forward to more intimate shows for our patrons to enjoy,” Persephone’s general manager, Kristen Dion, said in a release.

“With longer show runs and smaller houses, it will not only give community members more options to see a production, but will also provide more chances for engagement with the audience.”

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 protocols will also be in place.

Persephone said the protocols will reflect ongoing fluctuations in infection rates and recommendations for safe gatherings.

Details on the protocols will be announced prior to the first production, Cottagers & Indians, which runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 13.

It is followed by It’s A Wonderful Life: Radio Play, The Mountaintop and The Revolutionists.

“After 18 months of a dark stage, this season shines light on four exceptional plays that are about passionate discourse, revolutionary change and the importance of human connection,” said artistic director Heather Cant.

Dion said one project from the new Incubator Series will be allocated a slot in the annual IBPOC Commission, with a local focus on the other two projects.

“The Incubator Series is an investment in our local community, as well as the voices and stories of IBPOC artists,” Dion said.

“We want to see local artists have an environment where they can thrive, while also receiving community feedback on their work.”

Persephone Theatre said it is also looking at ways to decrease barriers to attending shows.

Story continues below advertisement

Specials promotions, such as pay what you will days, and flexible single-ticket pricing options will be announced on social media when they become available.

1:44 Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan unveils permanent theatre Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan unveils permanent theatre – Sep 1, 2020