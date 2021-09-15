‘Going back to normal isn’t good enough’: United Way launches fundraising campaign in Guelph

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin has kicked off its 81st annual fundraising campaign with a focus on a “radical recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Glenna Banda and campaign chair Patricia Tersigni hosted the launch outside Guelph City Hall on Wednesday and said the issues facing the community have been around since before the pandemic began.

“Homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, addictions, isolation, elder care and the digital divide — these are all issues that existed over a year and a half ago, but the pandemic really just emphasized and increased the urgency of them,” Banda said.

She added that for many people, the pandemic allowed them to see the issues for the first time and understand them, while some even experienced these issues for the first time themselves.

Banda stated that one in seven Canadians reported food insecurity during the pandemic and that 76 per cent of new food bank users accessed the food bank because of COVID-19.

“More people are reporting feelings of isolation, loneliness, stress and over the past year, there’s a lot more substance abuse,” she said, while also noting that domestic violence calls to police have almost doubled over the past year across Canada.

“The cascading effects of this are likely going to be seen over the next few years.”

All money raised during the campaign helps dozens of local outreach agencies and programs, such as the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, Family & Children’s Service of Guelph and Wellington County, Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis and the Guelph & Wellington Task Force For Poverty Elimination.

Banda said during the pandemic, the United Way has been at the forefront of supporting local agencies that have been working tirelessly around the clock to help those in need.

United Way kicks off its fall campaign – Sep 8, 2021

While there wasn’t a fundraising goal announced like in past years, Tersigni said the community needs a radical recovery and cannot return to the pre-pandemic normal when it comes to these social issues.

“Going back to normal isn’t good enough,” she said.

“Now is a time for us to learn, to adapt and to innovate. For us to look for new ways to work with our community, with our partners and make change for the better to create a stronger community moving forward and to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Tersigni was announced as campaign chair earlier this year, filling the shoes of former police chief Jeff DeRuyter. She has spent 20 years with the University of Guelph and is currently the director of academic programs and policy.

“I’ve seen in our own house, the mental health of our kids has been deeply affected by this pandemic,” she said. “I’ve been moved by my colleagues who jumped in very early in this pandemic to find those isolated seniors and isolated community members and get where they are.”

Tersigni added that it’s not surprising that the United Way has had such strong campaigns for 81 years.

“It’s the values and the collective impact, the commitment to community good, and to social responsibility for social good that drives me and so many of you forward,” she said.

“Your donations, your time, your talent, your treasure are critical investments where we live, work and where we play. And we want to keep playing.”

More information on how to donate can be found on the United Way’s website.

Guelph is ready for a #radicalrecovery! Thanks to the donors, volunteers, sponsors and staff team of @unitedwaygwd for leading our community out of the pandemic and into recovery, together. pic.twitter.com/OxXDreNyju — Mike Schreiner (@MikeSchreiner) September 15, 2021