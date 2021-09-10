Menu

Money

United Way KFL&A announces $3.6 million fundraising goal

By Megan King Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 4:42 pm
The Kingston-area united way is setting the bar high, revealing this year's fundraising goal as $3.6 million at Friday morning's 2021 campaign kickoff. View image in full screen
The Kingston-area united way is setting the bar high, revealing this year's fundraising goal as $3.6 million at Friday morning's 2021 campaign kickoff. United Way KFLA

The Kingston-area United Way is setting the bar high with this year’s fundraising goal of $3.6 million.

The goal was revealed at Friday morning’s 2021 campaign kickoff.

That’s a record amount to be raised, and 25 per cent higher than the 2020 campaign.

“The past 18 months have been challenging and the United Way continues to evaluate the changing situation, knowing those challenges will persist beyond the pandemic,” says United Way KFLA campaign chair Dougall.

“Like all of us, agencies are suffering from pandemic fatigue but working hard to ensure they can continue to serve residents — but they can’t do this alone.”

The United Way says the higher goal reflects growing needs in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this year, more than ever, we’ve seen our agencies really struggle to meet with the growing demands,” says United Way KFLA president and CEO Bhavana Varma.

“Mental health services, substance use, homelessness, food, some basic needs. So, really, this year more than ever it’s really important,” Varma continues.

Friday’s virtual event launches a series of fundraising activities ranging from workplaces to outdoor events over the next 12 weeks.

The United Way is an umbrella organization that represents and distributes money to dozens of local organizations.

The 12-week campaign wraps up Nov. 25, 2021.

