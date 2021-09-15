Menu

Crime

Ottawa police release photos of Centretown arson suspect

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:56 am
The Ottawa Police Service's arson unit released photos of a suspect accused of setting a fire in Centretown on Aug. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service's arson unit released photos of a suspect accused of setting a fire in Centretown on Aug. 26, 2021. via Ottawa Police Service

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of setting a fire in Centretown last month.

The OPS arson unit said a fire was lit in the 300 block of Somerset Street West around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Although the fire was quickly extinguished, there was “extensive property damage,” police said. No injuries were reported.

Read more: 30-year-old faces arson charge after downtown Ottawa building set ablaze

Arson investigators released photos of the subject, who is described as having a stocky build with blond hair that police noted might have been a wig. At the time of the incident, she was seen wearing eyeglasses, a white cardigan over a pink patterned jumper and black sandals, carrying a black purse and a red gasoline can.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 3771. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

