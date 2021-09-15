Menu

Health

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 57

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:54 am
Guelph’s public health unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic reached 4,875.

Active cases have fallen to 57 from the previous day with another eight recoveries being reported.

Read more: Mental health supports needed for pregnant individuals during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,773 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remains at 45.

In Wellington County, no new cases have been confirmed as its case count remains at 1,898.

Active cases are at 35 in the county with two new recoveries being reported. Public health is reporting that 39 people have died from COVID-19.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, seven people are being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 16 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 80.6 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 86.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.4 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: New details released on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates, non-compliance fines start at $750

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 74.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

