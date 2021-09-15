Menu

Politics

City of Guelph and transit union ratify new collective agreement

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 10:39 am
A Guelph Transit bus loading passengers, Guelph, Ont. View image in full screen
A Guelph Transit bus loading passengers, Guelph, Ont. Matt Carty / Global News

The City of Guelph says council and the union representing its transit employees have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement.

Members with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1189 will see wage increases over the new contract — 1.5 per cent in 2022, 1.75 per cent in 2023 and 1.75 per cent in 2024.

Read more: Guelph Transit review calls for increase in service, more stops

“We want to thank the bargaining teams for working together to negotiate a settlement that protects citizens’ interests and provides fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees,” said acting CAO Colleen Clack-Bush.

The new agreement is effective July 1, 2021.

The city said it has accounted for the immediate financial impact associated with the new collective agreement in its 2022 and 2023 budgets.

“We value and appreciate the work of our employees, and are pleased that we have reached an agreement without any disruption to the City’s transit system,” said Mark Ellis, Guelph’s general manager of human resources.

