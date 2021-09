Send this page to someone via email

Two children from Surrey B.C. are safe Tuesday afternoon after running away from their elementary school.

The two boys were last seen running southbound on 134 Street, away from Cindrich Elementary School, police said.

Police said they were playing together and left the grounds.

They have now been found and are safe, police confirmed.

